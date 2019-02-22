|
|
ROBERT 'BOBBY' ALTMAN, 58
BARTOW - Robert 'Bobby' Houghton Altman, 58, born to G. Robert and Betty Harris Altman, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence in Bartow.
Bobby graduated from Bartow High School in 1978. He was an electrician by trade but has been disabled by COPD since 2006. He was a member of The Way at Inwood Church of Winter Haven, where he served as Deacon and led the Senior Men's Bible Study. He was also a member of the Wings of Eagles Prison Ministry where he taught Bible study twice a month until mid 2018.
He was preceded in death by his father, G. Robert Altman, uncles: Bill & Royce Altman and aunts & uncles: Frances & James Braunbeck and Louise & Alan Day; cousins: Jim Altman & Marty Altman. He is survived by his mother: Betty Altman; two sisters: Barbara Altman & Betty Ann Altman; cousins who were like sisters & brothers: Thomas Gay, Bobette & Ken Mosely, Bonita Gay, Sonya & Wade Mincey, Timothy Gay, Georganna Whyte, Sara Whyte, Ricky Day & Thom Altman, aunts: Margaret Altman & Peggy Whitehurst, several great nieces & nephews and their precious children.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Memorials may be made to the Wings of Eagles Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 92824-2824, Lakeland 33804 or .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019