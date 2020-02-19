|
ROBERT BARNARD MEACHAM
LAKELAND - Robert Barnard Meacham, 88, of Lakeland, passed away on February 10, 2020.
'Bob,' as he was known to his friends, was born on July 11, 1931, in Statesville, NC. He lived the early years of his life in Raleigh, NC where his family had close ties to North Carolina State University. His grandfather was a member of the first graduating class at North Carolina State and held the first Masters Degree awarded by North Carolina State. Three (3) sons, including Bob's father, also graduated from NCSC. Bob began at North Carolina State, but graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1954. As a United States Air Force ROTC grad, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. Several months later, he was called into active duty as a student in pilot training. He received his pilots wings in 1956 and began his service at Harlingen AFB in Texas. After one year as a co-pilot, he was elevated to aircraft commander.
Upon completion of his tour of duty, he became employed as a sales representative for US Gypsum, a national building materials company. His experience and contacts allowed his to start his own home building company, Meacham and Associates, in El Paso, TX, and he later expanded into land development.
Many years later, he retired and lived in Linville, NC, at Grandfather Mountain Golf and Country Club. He also lived in Austin, TX, several years before moving to Lakeland, FL, in 2000.
During his business career, Bob was President of the El Paso Association of Builders, a director of the Texas Association of Builders, a director of the El Paso Federal Savings & Loan, a director of the Coronado Country Club and active in numerous civic projects in El Paso.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Barbara Bunch Meacham; he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Scott (Stanley) of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Stanley Scott III and Lissa Scott; sister, Elizabeth Brown of Albuquerque, NM and his dear friend and companion, Connie Kay Summers. As Bob quoted, 'his years in Lakeland were made happy by his loving soul-mate, Connie Kay Summers of Lakeland. I could never thank her enough for being such a huge part of my life.'
A military service will be held at a later date in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, FL. (175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33803), Good Shepherd Hospice or the .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020