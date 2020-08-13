I’m sending my condolences to the family of min battles praying that God will keep them and strengthen them in this difficult time God bless you let not your heart be troubled
Cassandra Ulysse
Neighbor
August 11, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family of Rev. Battles, God called you to do his work and you were obedient even when you got sick,now rest from your labor . Your church members The Cobb Family
Barbara Cobb
Friend
August 8, 2020
Elder Battles was a great Man of God and Warrior for Christ! I thanked him for his faithful to his nursing home ministry that brought so much joy to my mother and so many others. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends! God bless you all!
Johnny & Cassandra Goosby
Friend
August 8, 2020
I will never forget your kindness nor the loving kindness of your precious wife, Peggy, toward the Mack Family. When God changed you; you kept the faith and ran the race. May God bless your family and give them peace in this difficult time. Rest in the arms of your Savior. Angie, Dennis and George
Angie Brown
Friend
August 7, 2020
With Sincere Condolences to the Family of Bro. Robert Battles, ST. PAUL LODGE #77 AFAM
EDWARD MACKROY
August 7, 2020
Condolences to the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Bellenger family
Friend
August 7, 2020
It has been a minute but I will always remember you and I talking about life and family and laughing at each other. I will miss you Proud.
Chap Bellenger
Friend
August 5, 2020
CONDOLENCES to his family and friends
Lucy Robinson
Friend
August 4, 2020
Condolences sent out to the family
Bonny Owens
Friend
August 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Rest on!!
Kathy Ann Johnson
Classmate
August 4, 2020
We are forever grateful for all you've ever done. Jameria and Jazzy will love you and Mrs. Peggy forever!
La'Kendra McMath
Grandchild
August 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joyce Carter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.