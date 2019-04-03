|
REVEREND ROBERT 'BOB' BEUSCHER, 75
LAKELAND - Reverend Robert 'Bob' Beuscher, 75, died March 15, 2019.
Bob was born in Queens, New York on June 3, 1943 to the late Victor and Doris Beuscher. Bob attended RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) in Troy, New York. Bob attended and graduated from Southeastern University as class salutatorian in Lakeland, Florida in 1973. Bob and his wife Susie were Executive Directors of New England Teen Challenge, a Christian drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation program located in Brockton, Massachusetts from 1974-1991. He was an ordained minister with Cahill Ministries and worked with this ministry and outreach in Florida.
Bob loved His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and led many souls to Christ through the preaching of the Gospel. He was a passionate sports fan-- the original Brooklyn Dodgers and Boston Red Sox were favorites. He loved gardening and flowers and enjoyed being in his yard with God's beautiful creations.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susie Martin Beuscher; his faithful 13 yr. old Lhasa Apso companion, Daisy Mae; and his brother, Roy Beuscher from Queens, New York.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Chapel at 3350 Mall Hill Road in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 am; followed by a 12 noon-1pm time to Greeting the family and lunch will be served at Gentry-Morrison.
