ROBERT 'BOB'
BROYLES, 81
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' Broyles, 81, Lakeland, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Janice Broyles of 34 years; by his sons Robert and Devin Broyles; his daughters Lori Eplin, Renee Corley and Debbie Deitsch.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10AM with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019