Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BROYLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BOB" BROYLES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT "BOB" BROYLES Obituary
ROBERT 'BOB'
BROYLES, 81

LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' Broyles, 81, Lakeland, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Janice Broyles of 34 years; by his sons Robert and Devin Broyles; his daughters Lori Eplin, Renee Corley and Debbie Deitsch.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10AM with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.