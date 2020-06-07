ROBERT

BRUCE MYERS



MAPLE GROVE - Robert Bruce Myers, 62, of Maple Grove, Minnesota passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020 from complications of a sudden onset acute leukemia.

Robert was a highly valued member of the General Mills family for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Faye W. Myers; children, Sebastian Myers, Carina Myers & Lauren Skaar; sister, Sharon (Richard) Vickers; brothers, Vernon

(Cindy) Myers, Ron (Debbie) Myers, Michael (Lana) Myers, Richard(Loretta) Myers and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Myers and his mother,Kathryn Myers.

Memorials preferred to the family for education and ministry.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tues. 6/9 at 10-11 a.m. a private Memorial service for the family will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810.

Private burial will take place at Serenity Gardens, Lakeland, Florida.



