ROBERT C.
DeBUSSCHERE
WINTER HAVEN - Robert C. DeBusschere, 91, of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully March 19, 2019.
He was born, August 24, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. He served in the Army during WWII as a paratrooper. After serving his country, Robert married Marie Mitchell of Michigan. They were happily married for 64 years. Robert and Marie owned/operated two motels in the upper peninsula of Michigan before retiring to Florida in 1980. Robert loved to keep himself busy with carpentry projects around the home. He also enjoyed baseball, playing his keyboard, walking his dog, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was known for his kindness, wit, and most of all his sense of humor. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; sons Robert and Steven DeBusschere; daughter Diane Stanton; brother Donald DeBusschere, and five grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019