ROBERT 'BOB' CASSELL, M.D., Ph.DAUBURNDALE - Leading Oncologist and lecturer, Robert 'Bob' Cassell, M.D., Ph.D. of Winter Haven, Florida died on June 30, 2020 after contracting coronavirus.Born on June 11, 1948 in Nashville, Tennessee, Robert Holland Cassell was the only child of Robert and Vylva Cassell. Bob completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude, prior to attending Duke University, where he earned both a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Doctorate of Medicine. During this time, he met and married Maryann Walsh, a Registered Nurse, in December 1978. He then completed his residency and fellowship training at Emory School of Medicine.The Cassells moved to Auburndale, Florida in 1984 and over the following 32 years, Bob served the community through his Oncology practices at Bond Clinic, Lakeland Regional Cancer Center and the Cassidy Cancer Center at Winter Haven Hospital. After retiring in 2016, Bob continued to educate and train Oncologists through the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, of which he was a founding member. At the time of his passing, Bob was the Foundation President and Director of Fellow Outreach, a long-standing member of the Florida Cancer Control and Research Advisory Council, and an Assistant Professor at University of Florida College of Medicine.A life-long learner, Bob was fiercely devoted to the practice of medicine and the expansion of scientific research. He was a voracious reader and was constantly working to expand his knowledge on any number of subjects. Upon retiring, he was able to resume his interest in playing music. Bob and Maryann frequently attended live theatrical performances and were devoted fans and financial supporters of Theatre Winter Haven, producing the summer musical productions for the past 20 seasons.His welcoming demeanor placed everyone at ease, and he was known by family and friends alike for his keen wit, infectious laugh and warm smile. The Cassells traveled extensively in recent years across Europe, Great Britain, the Caribbean and North America. Bob became a connoisseur of fine scotch, acquiring an extensive collection which he enjoyed sharing and discussing with his family and friends. He appreciated good food and frequently sought unique dining experiences including a recent meal consisting of insects.Bob is survived by his constant companion and the love of his life, Maryann, with whom he raised three devoted sons. Mourning the loss of their father are Robbie of Winter Haven, Florida; Bill and his wife, Chrissy, and their son, Owen of Omaha, Nebraska; and Kevin and his wife Sabrina of Silver Spring, Maryland.Dr. Cassell's family, friends, and colleagues are deeply saddened by his sudden passing due to the unique coronavirus pandemic plaguing our community. His family asks that you please take care of yourselves and wish to remind us that if Bob were here, he would offer the following advice based on science - devoid of emotional and political rhetoric. He would prescribe frequent hand washing; wearing a mask when in public; and the adherence of social distancing to prevent the spread of this terrible disease.Condolences may be made online through the Steele's Family Funeral Services in Winter Haven website. The family is encouraging Bob's memory be honored through donations online to Theatre Winter Haven.