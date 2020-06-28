Robert D. Brown
ROBERT D. BROWN

LAKELAND -Robert D. Brown, 92, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born May 15, 1928 in Mishawaka, IN to Justin and Ruby Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
Robert was a very talented wood worker for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Deloris Brown.
He is survived by son, Douglas Brown (Pam); his daughter, Sandra Landvatter (Gerald); grandson, Kent Landvatter, his granddaughter, Kami Klue; his great-grand-children, Kyndil Rogers, Zevin Klue, Henry Landvatter, Lucas Landvatter, and Griffin Landvatter.
A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with Military Honors
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
