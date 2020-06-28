ROBERT D. BROWN
LAKELAND -Robert D. Brown, 92, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born May 15, 1928 in Mishawaka, IN to Justin and Ruby Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
Robert was a very talented wood worker for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Deloris Brown.
He is survived by son, Douglas Brown (Pam); his daughter, Sandra Landvatter (Gerald); grandson, Kent Landvatter, his granddaughter, Kami Klue; his great-grand-children, Kyndil Rogers, Zevin Klue, Henry Landvatter, Lucas Landvatter, and Griffin Landvatter.
A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with Military Honors
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
