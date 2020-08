Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT DALE

WILKINS, 63



BARTOW - Robert Dale Wilkins, 63, died Mon. 8/3/20. Memorial service Sat. 8/22/20 at 11:00am at the Village Church of God in Winter Haven.



