ROBERT E.
BENNETT
FRANKLIN, NC - Robert E. Bennett, 90, passed away April 1, 2019 at the Veterens Hospital in Asheville, NC. Born February 2, 1929 in Bartow, FL,
Mr. Bennett was a resident of Franklin, since 2016, moving from Melbourne, FL. He was a graduate of Bartow High School and the University of Florida.
He was a Disabled U.S. Army Veteran serving as a sergeant with 77th Battalion Engineers. He was the owner of Bennett Cobra Petroleum in Orlando.
He is survived by two daughters: Janet L. Bennett, Franklin, NC & Victoria H Howell, Memphis, TN, a son: Charles E Bennett (Beth), Merritt Island, FL.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019