ROBERT E.
CREIGHTON, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Robert E Creighton (82) passed away January 12th, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at Forsythe Hospice Home in Auburndale. He is gone to be with his friend, Jesus.
Youngest of 5, he grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY. At age 19 he followed his eldest sister Ann to Florida after her marriage.
He lived a very full life, traveled internationally and avidly hiked (Appalachian Trail) whenever possible. His chosen career was in styling hair. He worked as a consultant/specialist for JC Penny, training professionals on JCP policies and techniques at locations all over FL. He retired and settled in Winter Haven, FL in 1989.
Late in life, Robert (Father Bob) became good friends with Jesus and found a way to live his life in service to Him. Encouraged to help others he became involved with The Mission of Winter Haven. He was ordained Reverend Father at the Mission in 2007. He eventually became a member at Solid Rock Church where he continued to serve Jesus until he passed.
He was known for his earnest sincerity, willing dependability, and compassion. He was a magnanimous host who loved making elaborate, extravagant feasts! He will be remembered for his tender heart and good will.
He is survived by his sisters Ann Cooper and Dorthey Bahret, a sister in law Helgi Creighton and various nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be held at the Solid Rock Church on 3601 Cypress Gardens Rd, Winter Haven FL 33884 at 11am on Saturday January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers his family requests donations be made where Father Bob's heart was most involved, Solid Rock Church.
www.thesolidrockchurch.info
Published in Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020