ROBERT E. 'BOB/PAPA' KILPATRICK, 84
FORT MYERS - Robert E. Kilpatrick 'Bob/Papa', age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, FL.
He was born June 5, 1934, in Pahokee, FL, to Edward Gatlin & Esther Lee Kilpatrick. He was a 1952 graduate of Seminole High School. He married Barbara Kilpatrick December 20, 1986 at Sanibel Community Church on Sanibel Island, FL. Bob was a wonderful, kind man who loved his family dearly. He was known most for his love of Jesus, football, the news, peanut butter with chocolate and doing crossword puzzles in pen. His quiet demeanor led to the saying, 'When R.E. Kil-patrick speaks people listen.'
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three stepchildren, Craig Smith, Lynda Farnan & Bonnie Bee; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, William 'Bill Kilpatrick Sr. of Lakeland and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to Alva United Methodist Church, 21440 Pearl St, Alva, FL 33920 from 2pm - 5pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2019