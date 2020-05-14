ROBERT E.
WARING
ONEONTA, NY - Robert E. Waring, 93, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 at the Oxford Veteran's Home, Oxford, New York.
Upon retirement he and his wife, Shirley moved to Lake Wales, Florida, where they were active members of the community.
He is survived by his five children, R. Andrew Waring (Maureen), David C. Waring, Cynthia A. Waring (Frank Stroman), Patricia L. Waring, and Judith M. Waring; grandchildren, R. Charles (Leigh), Julie (Brett), Elizabeth, Alexandra (Ted), Victoria, Evan, Alyson (Michael); great-grand children Amelia, R. George, Sarah; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his brothers, Richard and Thomas; his sisters, Mary, Ruth and Virginia and a son-in-law, Peter DiNardo.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Geneseo, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oxford Veteran's Home, Activities and Pet Project Fund, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.
To sign the online guestbook, visit the website of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, Oneonta, NY, at www.lhpfuneralhome.com
Published in The Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2020.