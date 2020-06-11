ROBERT 'BOBBY' EARL LINEBERGER



POLK CITY - Robert 'Bobby' Earl Lineberger, business owner, traveler, and life-long resident of Polk City, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 68 while at home from a heart attack.

Bobby was born on February 1, 1952 at Fort Bragg Army Base in Fayetteville, NC to parents Jack R. and Helen 'Pat' Lineberger. He grew up in Polk City but lived all over the world due to his father being in the military. He even attended elementary school in Germany. He graduated from Auburndale High School. Bobby married his love, Angela, on June 18, 1976. She likes to say he was her knight in shining armor. They have 5 kids, Deanna Taylor, Jennifer Gatlin, Bobby Lineberger, Ben Caldwell, and Holly Sutley. Later they went on to raise their grandson Dusty Lineberger.

The two of them owned and operated Jack's Tire Shop in Polk City for ten years. He then made a career out of driving a semi-truck for 34 years. He received the prestigious award from Ryder by driving a million miles with no incidents.

Bobby can be described as a selfless man that genuinely helped foster others' dreams. He listened and loved people at every opportunity.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to travel, tinker with small gadgets, and build things for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Bobby is survived by his wife, Angela Kelley Lineberger; siblings, Jackie Sabato, Kay Bell, Renee Hinman, Winnie Berry, Shawn, and Dawn Lineberger; 5 children, 18 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Polk City, FL.



