ROBERT EDLOW CONIBEAR
LAKELAND - Robert Edlow Conibear, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born on May 19, 1930 he was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, FL, and graduated from Lakeland High School.
Robert worked at Linds Auto Seat Covers and later worked with his father, Henry W. Conibear, in the family business, Conibear Eg. Co. After his father's passing, Robert became owner of the business and in 1980 established Conibear RV Center.
He was a member of Kathleen Lions Club for 50 years. He enjoyed his job, mowing, traveling and being with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his daughter Judy Mills and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Conibear, wife of 66 years Joanne; brother Richard H. Conibear and beloved son Larry Conibear.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel Baptist Church building fund.
The funeral service will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00AM at Bethel Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019