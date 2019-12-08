|
|
ROBERT
EDWARD 'BOB' HUBBARD, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Robert Edward 'Bob,' Hubbard, age 81, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born in Chicago, IL in 1937, to Mildred (Seiter) and Edward Wilkowski; later his name was changed to Hubbard when Mildred married Wesley F. Hubbard. His youth was spent primarily in Wisconsin, Prince Edward Island, and Georgia. After service as an officer in the Navy, he settled in Winter Haven with his family in 1972. He was a computer operations manager, keeping up with the latest in programming. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was a Mason for over 55 years, achieving the Knight's Templar Cross of Honor and holding numerous positions, including Past District Deputy in all three York Rite Bodies. He was brilliant, ingenious, and funny.
He is survived by his wife Isobel (Farquharson) Hubbard, children Melanie and Christopher, and four loving grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held December 22 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019