ROBERT EDWARD KEEN, 97
LAKELAND - Robert Edward Keen, 97, joined our Lord in Heaven on August 16, 2019 at his home in Lakeland, Florida. Robert was born on July 28, 1922 and now joins his wife of fifty-three years Frances. He is survived by his daughters: Tanya Mae Keen Hammac and Sandra Elaine Keen Bath; grandchildren Erika Smith, Sonya Hammac Wesner (Ryan), and Robert Williams (Amber); great-grandchildren Dillon Harris (Lyndsey), Stacey Reas, Collin 'Cole' Williams, Ashley Spears, Steven Spears, Keen Williams, Garrett Wesner; great, great-grandchildren Justin Harris, Caroline Harris, Dennis Harris, Abigail Smith, and joins grandchildren Allison Janell Hammac and Kasandra Williams Spears; great-grandson Mitchell Harris; and siblings Albert, Ellen Curtis, Shelley, and Opal Campbell in eternity.
Robert Keen was the oldest surviving scion of the Jesse Keen Clan born to Hampton and Eugenia Kendrick Keen on July 28, 1922 in Plant City, Florida. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighborhood children, and the community knew him as 'Papa Keen' but he was often referred to as 'jack-ass' by Frances, his wife of 53 years.
Robert graduated from Turkey Creek High School in 1940 and went to work in Tallahassee and Panama City until the war broke out. In 1942 he enlisted in the United States Navy, was stationed in Key West and honorably discharged at the end of 1943. He returned to Panama City, met Frances Elizabeth Mitchell and married her on May 27, 1944.
The couple started a family but moved between Plant City and Panama City before finally settling in Lakeland where he enjoyed a 34-year career at People's Bank of Lakeland from 1958 till 1992. Papa Keen loved to garden and grew the most beautiful plants, freely giving them to family and friends. In addition to gardening, Papa loved to fish, raise birds, and always had a dog by his side.
The viewing and services will be held at 10 and 11 am respectively on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33810. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to:
https://www.inheritanceofhope.org/
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019