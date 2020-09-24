ROBERT 'BOB' EDWARD
WATSON, Sr.
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' E. Watson, Sr., passed away September 22, 2020 at Oakbridge Healthcare Center.
Mr. Watson was born in Bradley, FL, on January 31, 1934. He was a chemical plant operator in the phosphate industry. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 65 years, his wife Margie Watson, his parents Johnathan & Ethel (Martin) Watson and ten brothers and sisters. He is survived by daughters: Jean (Nelson) Singletary, Debra Sue (Jim) Herrington and Bobby (Pam) Watson, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Calling hours will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. All in attendance must practice social distancing, mask required.
Funeral services will be private.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.