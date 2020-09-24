1/1
ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" WATSON
1934 - 2020
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' E. Watson, Sr., passed away September 22, 2020 at Oakbridge Healthcare Center.
Mr. Watson was born in Bradley, FL, on January 31, 1934. He was a chemical plant operator in the phosphate industry. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 65 years, his wife Margie Watson, his parents Johnathan & Ethel (Martin) Watson and ten brothers and sisters. He is survived by daughters: Jean (Nelson) Singletary, Debra Sue (Jim) Herrington and Bobby (Pam) Watson, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Calling hours will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. All in attendance must practice social distancing, mask required.
Funeral services will be private.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Praying for your family.
Roger & Kathy Burgess
Friend
September 23, 2020
Prayers and condolences to all family and friends.
Vicky Jones
