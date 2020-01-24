|
|
ROBERT EMRY EDDY
1949 - 2020
WINTER HAVEN - Bobby, as he was known by most, passed away Sunday, January 19th, 2020. He was, among many, many things, a truly Great Man whose heroes were cowboys and honest men. A patriot through and through who loved his Country and his Family even more.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Eddy of Winter Haven Florida and brother Lawrence 'Larry' Eddy.
He was a husband to Carol Sue Blackwelder Eddy for 30 years whom he is survived by along with two sisters, Kathleen Roberson (Husband, Don) of Stone Mountain Georgia, and Carolyn Hayes (Husband, Henry) of Toccoa Georgia.
He was a Father and a Grandfather to Julie A Eddy of Miami Florida, Renee Castrejon (Husband, Bert) of Satellite Beach Florida, Brenna Horne of Winter Park Florida, Roland Dixon of Jacksonville Florida, Chase Dixon of Winter Haven Florida, Maxwell Horne of Winter Park Florida, Ruby Dixon of Winter Haven Florida, Lucas Castrejon of Satellite Beach Florida and Ophelia Dixon of Winter Haven Florida.
He was an uncle to Libby Hayes of Athens Georgia, Jenny Hayes of Toccoa Georgia, and Emily Mask (Husband, Scott) of Douglasville Georgia.
He was a Great Uncle to Colton Evans of Athens Georgia, Dustin Murray of Toccoa Georgia, Kinsley Evans of Athens Georgia, Bailey Murray of Toccoa Georgia, Sadie Pyle of Athens Georgia and Abby Mask of Douglasville Georgia.
He was General Manager who was always considered Family at Everett Whitehead and Son Construction for over 30 years. He Co-Owned Camp Mack's River Resort in Lake Wales from 1999-2014. For the past 5yrs, he and his wife have enjoyed spending time at their vacation home on Lake Hartwell, in Toccoa Georgia.
He was a football coach and teacher, an avid water skier and instructor, a camp counselor at Camp Lochearn in Fairlee Vermont, an Evinrude Dealership owner, a Real Estate Broker, he sat on the board of directors for Future Farmers of America (FFA), to name a few.
He was a Father Figure to a lot of people. He had the privilege of raising his grandson, Chase who he considered his son, and supported all of his music endeavors.
He was a staunch Autism Advocate who was always there for his grandson, Lucas. A friend to most, a gentleman, a captivating storyteller, and a straight shooting son of a gun.
He was also a Hero in his own right to some, although he would never claim it.
He left us peacefully on a picturesque Sunday Evening as the sun was setting, going bravely into the night as all of his Heroes before him undoubtedly did.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on February 4th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 535 Ave M Winter Haven. A Celebration of life immediately following will be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, Bobby has kindly asked for donations to a cause near and dear to him, an Autism annual Fundraiser sponsored by, Rockin on the River Inc. 1701 N Scenic Hwy., Babson Park Fl 33827 rockinotr.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020