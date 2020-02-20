Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ERSKIN MACE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT ERSKIN MACE Sr. Obituary
ROBERT ERSKIN
MACE Sr., 89

LAKELAND - Robert Erskin Mace Sr., 89, of Lakeland, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born August 21, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to parents Erskin and Gertrude Mace. Robert entered the US Air Force during the Korean War as a Private, specializing in aircraft mechanics.
Mr. Mace is also a graduate of Spurgeon Baptist Bible College of Mulberry, Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for Advanced Evangelical Teaching.
Robert is survived by his wife Gloria; daughters Laura Sullivan (Danny), Chris Semple (Denny) and Cindy Mace (John Belasco), sons Robert E. Mace Jr. (Jackie) and Richard Mace (Barbara); 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -