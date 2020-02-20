|
ROBERT ERSKIN
MACE Sr., 89
LAKELAND - Robert Erskin Mace Sr., 89, of Lakeland, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born August 21, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to parents Erskin and Gertrude Mace. Robert entered the US Air Force during the Korean War as a Private, specializing in aircraft mechanics.
Mr. Mace is also a graduate of Spurgeon Baptist Bible College of Mulberry, Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for Advanced Evangelical Teaching.
Robert is survived by his wife Gloria; daughters Laura Sullivan (Danny), Chris Semple (Denny) and Cindy Mace (John Belasco), sons Robert E. Mace Jr. (Jackie) and Richard Mace (Barbara); 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020