|
|
ROBERT EUGENE 'BOBBY'
SKINNER, 84
LAKELAND - Bobby E. Skinner, 84, passed away on March 9, 2019. He was born in Lake Wales, FL, to Eugene Skinner and Leona Whidden Skinner on December 21, 1934. He was the fourth generation to be born in Polk Co., Florida.
Bobby began working with Publix Super Markets at the age of 13. He retired in the early 80s as the Housewares Supervisor after holding many positions with the company. Even though he was retired, he always had a true love for Publix his entire life. Many young people from both Lakeland and Kathleen schools began their Publix careers under him through the years.
Bobby and his wife Shirley loved the mountains, so they moved to North Georgia and opened a family bakery with their son Darryl in Blairsville, and later opened a bakery on the Cherokee Indian Reservation in N.C., eventually returning to Lakeland to spend their later years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, of 54 years Shirley Oglesby Skinner; sister, Wilda Skinner; son, Robert Eugene Skinner, Jr.
He is survived by sister, LaVerne Skinner Scott; brother, Doyle (Sharon) Skinner; daughter, Cheryl (Jay) Skinner-Marble; sons, Randy (Kitty) Skinner and Darryl (Ruth) Skinner; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and high school sweetheart that was his companion over the past 10 years, Johanna Griffin Nutter.
Visitation will be Wed. (today), from 5-8 pm at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 10:00 am at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019