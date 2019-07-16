|
|
ROBERT 'BOB' F. BYRD, 86
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' F. Byrd, 86, of Ravenel, South Carolina, widower of Mary Jean Giddens Byrd entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Bob was born February 2, 1933 in Lakeland, Florida, son of the late Oscar Byrd and Velma Watson Byrd. He is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Bryce Watson who was his children's grandfather.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Family will be receiving friends at 10:00 at the funeral home.
Please go to
jhenrystuhr.com to view obituary and pictures or leave a message for the family.
Published in Ledger from July 16 to July 17, 2019