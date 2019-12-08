|
|
ROBERT G.
NIXON, Jr., 91
LAKELAND - Robert G. Nixon, Jr., 91 years old, passed away on October 22, 2019.
He was a beloved High School English teacher in Polk County. Bob's passion was flying, and he held a private pilot's license. Bob was proud to be a United States Marine Corps World War II veteran, and he achieved the status of sharpshooter during his service. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Bob's life centered on his family. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan Blakemore Nixon, his children, Christin Collins, Debra Nixon, Jonathan Nixon and Melanie Wendt, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Anne Morrissey and Susan Goldman.
A military funeral honors ceremony will be held December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019