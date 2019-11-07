|
|
ROBERT G.
SNOWBERGER
LAKELAND - Robert G Snowberger, age 78, passed away October 25,2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida, with his brother and friends by his side.
He was born on July 4,1941 in Coldwater, Michigan. He moved to the Lakeland area in 1990.
Robert retired in 2015 from his self employed business as a Pet Groomer. He had many hobbies, from restoring an old Model A, collecting antiques, photography and building things to name a few.
He is preceded in death by his son Larry D. Snowberger and his beloved wife Patricia A. Snowberger. He is survived by his son Robby A. Snowberger who resides in Tracy City, TN, and a brother Sam Gootas who resides in Altus, OK.
A private service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019