Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Auburndale, FL
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Auburndale, FL
ROBERT "DOC" GALLAGHER


1938 - 2019
ROBERT "DOC" GALLAGHER Obituary
ROBERT 'DOC'
GALLAGHER, 81

AUBURNDALE - Robert 'Doc' Gallagher, age 81, passed away on August 15, 2019 in Lakeland.
He was born on January 13, 1938 to Joseph & Ruth Gallagher in West Newton, PA. Bob moved from Pennsylvania to Auburndale in 1987. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a dentist for many years. He then went on to work as a graphic artist, teacher, and Disney photographer. Bob was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Some of his interests included: BCBL, Historical Mini-ature Gaming, Pickleball Gang of Auburndale, music, puppet ministry, and many other creative pursuits.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Bob is survived by: wife Karen Gallagher; daughter Jill (Greg) Keenan of TX; son Brian Gallagher of PA; sister Jean (Ed) Perlstein of CA; brother Paul (Jeanne) Gallagher of MA; grandchildren Drew Gallagher, Kyle Keenan and Jordan Keenan, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wed-nesday, August 21 at 11:00 AM (visitation at 10:30) at First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
