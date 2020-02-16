|
ROBERT GENE
GILES, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Robert Gene Giles, age 78, of Winter Haven, Florida died on February 9, 2020.
The second oldest of eight children, he was born in Tennessee on 05/13/1941 and came to Florida when he was five years old. Robert was in construction, commercial and residential, and owned Giles Construction. At the time of his death, he was retired.
His parents Clyde and Frances Giles of Winter Haven, Florida preceded him in death, as well as his wife Barbara Giles; sister, Judy Locke; and brother, Gary Giles. Survivors include his sons, Alan, Robert Charles and Bill. He is also survived by his brother, Vernon Clyde Giles of Vinemont, Al, four sisters, Ann Giles Densch of Orlando, FL, Vonnie Klein of St. Petersburg, FL, Sandra Giles-Ashton of Winter Springs, FL, and Peggy Giles of Edgewater, FL; sister-in-law, Janet Giles of Vinemont, AL and brother-in-law, Frank Vitalis of Edgewater, FL, and a host of nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Per his wishes he will be cremated and his ashes scattered.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020