ROBERT GLENN

BAUERSACHS, Sr.



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Robert Glenn Bauersachs, Sr., age 92, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Mr. Bauersachs was born January 16, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to Robert Everett and Helen Irene (Smith) Bauersachs. Bob was a resident of Auburndale since 1977, coming from Key West where he and his wife owned & operated a bakery for 25 years. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in World War II and a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 71 years, Carol Janet Fry Bauersachs. Bob is survived by his son Robert Bauersachs, Jr. and his wife Laura Monroe of Weston, FL; daughter Barbara Ann Bauersachs Messmore and her husband John of Redington Beach, FL, and brother James Bruce Bauersachs and his wife Lynda of Tucson, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob's name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.

A private burial will be held at Auburndale memorial Park.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



