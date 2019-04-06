Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT GLENN JACKSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT GLENN JACKSON Obituary
ROBERT GLENN
JACKSON, 85

LAKELAND - Robert Glenn Jackson, 85, of Lakeland, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born September 24, 1933 to parents Robert L. and Merle Jackson in Kildav, KY. Robert proudly served in Korea as a United States Marine.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Glenda Wagner. Left to treasure his memory is his beloved wife Earlean; their children Debbie Braun, Bobby and Dale Jackson; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Dale Jackson and sisters Sue Sergent and Ann Ray.
A visitation will be held at 10AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors at 2PM in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.