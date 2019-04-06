|
|
ROBERT GLENN
JACKSON, 85
LAKELAND - Robert Glenn Jackson, 85, of Lakeland, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born September 24, 1933 to parents Robert L. and Merle Jackson in Kildav, KY. Robert proudly served in Korea as a United States Marine.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Glenda Wagner. Left to treasure his memory is his beloved wife Earlean; their children Debbie Braun, Bobby and Dale Jackson; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Dale Jackson and sisters Sue Sergent and Ann Ray.
A visitation will be held at 10AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors at 2PM in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019