Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WALTENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT GORDON "ROBBY" WALTENS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT GORDON "ROBBY" WALTENS Obituary
ROBERT 'ROBBY' GORDON
WALTENS, 23

LAKELAND -Robert 'Robby' Gordon Waltens, 23, went to be with the Lord and his Papa on March 26, 2019. He was born and raised and lived in Lakeland, FL with his family. He went to Kathleen High School.
Robby was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin who loved his family very much. He was the sweetest and had a big heart for everyone. He had a lot of friends.
Robby was preceded in death by his great-granny, Eula McCeldry, his Papa, Max Scott and Uncle Brian Scott and his grandparents, Bud and Carol Waltens.
He is survived by his Mama, Melissa Waltens, Dad, Gordon Waltens, sister Mallory (Waltens) Gillum (Blake), his Granny, Carolyn Scott, all of Lakeland, FL and his Uncle Carl Waltens of Plant City.
Memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Please keep the family in your prayers. He left a big impact on many people. Robby will be dearly missed.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.