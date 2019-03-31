|
|
ROBERT 'ROBBY' GORDON
WALTENS, 23
LAKELAND -Robert 'Robby' Gordon Waltens, 23, went to be with the Lord and his Papa on March 26, 2019. He was born and raised and lived in Lakeland, FL with his family. He went to Kathleen High School.
Robby was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin who loved his family very much. He was the sweetest and had a big heart for everyone. He had a lot of friends.
Robby was preceded in death by his great-granny, Eula McCeldry, his Papa, Max Scott and Uncle Brian Scott and his grandparents, Bud and Carol Waltens.
He is survived by his Mama, Melissa Waltens, Dad, Gordon Waltens, sister Mallory (Waltens) Gillum (Blake), his Granny, Carolyn Scott, all of Lakeland, FL and his Uncle Carl Waltens of Plant City.
Memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Please keep the family in your prayers. He left a big impact on many people. Robby will be dearly missed.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019