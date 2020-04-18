|
ROBERT 'Greg'
GREGORY
LAWLER
LAKELAND - Mr. Robert Gregory Lawler ('Greg'), 71, a resident of Lakeland passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Greg was born July 2, 1948 in Omaha, Nebraska to Robert George and Theresa R. (Lynch). He has been a Lakeland resident since 2015 after retiring from Illinois where he lived for 26 years.
Greg served his country in the Vietnam War January 1969 - January 1970 and was assigned to the 25th MP Company, 25th Infantry Division. Greg enjoyed all things tech, watching crime TV, going out to eat with his wife, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Patrick. Greg is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Andersen), his daughter Andrea of West Chicago, IL, son Ryan of Bloomingdale, IL, and many family and friends across Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, and Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date at a Veterans Affairs National Cemetery.
