ROBERT IRVING GREENE

ROBERT IRVING GREENE Obituary
ROBERT IRVING
GREENE, 93

LAKELAND - Robert Irving Greene, 93, died November 15, 2019 in Lakeland after a long illness. Beloved son of Lillian Miller and Irving Greenbaum, Mr. Greene was born on September 5, 1926 in Paducah, Kentucky and grew up in Logansport, Indiana. He moved his family to Bartow, Florida in 1954, where his father and mother had retired and opened Greene's Restaurant. He joined the family business, then moved to Lakeland in 1966, where he established himself as an insurance salesman. He retired in 1990.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey, and daughter, Susan, from his first marriage to Betty Lucille Tuttle, and also by one grandchild, Lindsey Jones, and one great-grandchild, Henry. He is also survived by his two step-children, Gigi and Michelle, from his second marriage to Madalyn Masano of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
