THE REV. DR. ROBERT J. WALKER
LAKELAND - On Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Walker left this earth to join his Lord in life eternal.
Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA., the son of William R. and Helen Louise Walker. He was graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio, and then was graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He was a pastor in two churches in the Pittsburgh area from 1956 to 1965. He then served as Associate Pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church in Largo, FL. from 1965 to 1977. He served as pastor at the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands in Lakeland, FL from 1977 to 1984. He became the Organizing Pastor, then the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Port St. Lucie, FL. from 1985 to 1993. While he was there, he earned his Doctorate of Ministry degree from his seminary. He retired with the honorary title of Pastor Emeritus.
Bob enjoyed many aspects of life. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed watching 'old classic movies.' Classical music was of special interest to him, and he enjoyed going to concerts. Being with family at family gatherings was especially precious to him. He and Alyce loved spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains, and they treasured the time they spent at the Chautauqua Institute in New York, taking 'learning vacations.'
In retirement, Bob especially enjoyed being of service to others. He was a volunteer Chaplain at the Lakeland Police Department for ten years. He also served as a Minister of Visitation at the First United Methodist Church, and he taught a young couples' Church School class and was a leader in the Stephen Ministry at the church. He and Alyce volunteered together at the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine for several years.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his wife Alyce, and his children: Richard T. Walker (Janet), John W. Walker, Stephen P. Walker (Kim), Susan Walker Overstreet (Chip), Sylvia Paul, John R. Penty, and Stephen J. Penty. His grandchildren are: Dr. Erin Walker, Nicholas Walker, Ian Walker, Emily Overstreet, Luke Overstreet, Alyssa Paul, Matthew Paul, Madison Penty, and Olivia Penty.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic, a memorial service for Bob has been postponed until a later date. If you would wish to make a memorial contribution to honor Bob's memory, please consider a donation to the Talbot House, 814 N. Kentucky Ave., Lakeland FL., 33801, or to a charity of your choice
.