Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ROBERT "Bob" Jackson


ROBERT "Bob" Jackson
ROBERT "Bob" Jackson Obituary
ROBERT CHARLES
JACKSON
8/18/54 - 2/17/19

WINTER HAVEN - Robert 'Bob' Jackson, a former law enforcement officer and Paramedic was born at Winter Haven Hospital and was a lifelong resident of Lake Alfred, FL. He attended Winter Haven High School and various regional colleges.
Robert is survived by his wife Tammy Jackson, sister Becky Hardy and several cousins as well as many extended family and friends. Grace M. Jackson and Dr. Kenneth W. Jackson Robert's parents preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Steele's Funeral Chapel, 207 Burns Lane, SE, Winter Haven, FL 33884.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
