ROBERT JAMES
KIMMEL, Jr., 59
3/21/61 - 4/23/20
LAKELAND - Robert James Kimmel Jr., age 59, passed away into the arms of our Lord after a 16 month battle with bile duct cancer, surrounded by his family & friends. Preceded in death by his father Bob and sister Susan, he is survived by his loving wife Deena, sons Eric, Matthew & Lucas, mother Betty, brothers Tom (Janice) & Jerry (Sheila), and nieces/ nephews.
Rob grew up in Hartville, OH, graduated from Lake High School in 1979 and had many fond memories at Lake O' Pines campground. He was a member of IBEW Local Akron 306, then moved to Florida in 2004 where he worked at Flanders Electric for 10 years. He attended Willow Oak Assembly of God for 15 years.
Rob was an avid tinkerer and handyman, could fix anything and had a love for tractor pulls. He will he remembered for his goofy personality, servant's heart, and tireless work ethic.
Due to restrictions of Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
Donations may be made in his honor to A Women's Choice at
supportawc.com or TanAngels4ever, Inc. at tanangels4ever.org
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020