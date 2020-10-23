ROBERT 'BOB' JAMES
MURPHY, 72
DUNDEE - On Monday, October 19th, 2020 Robert 'Bob' James Murphy went home to be with the Lord at the age of 72.
He was born November 7th, 1947 in Winter Haven, FL to V.A. and Kay Murphy. He attended Haines City High School, followed by a tour of service in the US Navy. Bob then worked for years as a PBX installer for GTE / Verizon before retiring in 1998.
Bob was the consummate family man, and he put his priority in his wife and family. He was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite activities were hunting, fishing and playing softball, but really, he would use any excuse to be outdoors. His favorite time was sitting in a stand, watching the sun come up, looking for the next big buck to come through the bushes.
He was a lifelong member, elder, board member, and eventually Chairman of the Board of the First Christian Church in Haines City. He poured his time and energy into the church and his family, continually looking for opportunities to improve and grow the church. Bob was a man of faith that made everyone in his presence feel loved and welcomed. He was always actively looking for ways to help others. From building access ramps for fellow church members, to climbing the church steeple when it needed cleaning, there were no limits to the lengths he would go to for others, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Jody, two children Andrea (Wynn) and Gregg (Lisa), and granddaughters Morgan and Kelsey, Lyndi and Brenna. Bob is also survived by two brothers Allen and Dale, and his sister Carol, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Services celebrating Bob's life will be held at First Christian Church, 705 S 14th Street in Haines City on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12:00, followed by the memorial service at 1pm.
Safety Protocols must be followed at the service, please wear a mask.
The service can also be streamed live from the church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the First Christian Church at http://firstchristianchurchhainescity.org
Condolences and remembrances may be sent to the family at Legacy.com
, and searching for Robert Murphy.