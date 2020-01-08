|
ROBERT JAMES 'BOB' SHAW, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Robert J. 'Bob' Shaw, of Winter Haven, Florida (formerly of Arlington and Lexington, MA) passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa.
He was born on June 11, 1932 in Hartford CT, to the late Harold and Ethelind (Studley) Shaw. After graduating in 1950 from Arlington High School (MA), he was a proud member of the US Air Force.
Bob made Winter Haven his home in 1990 after retiring from New England Telephone in Newton, MA as a Central Office Toll Technician (one of many jobs he held at the phone company). He was a charter member of IBEW Local 2222 in Boston, MA.
Always on the go, Bob loved the warm Southern weather and enjoyed boating through the chain of lakes, buying and selling cars as often as possible, being involved in real estate, spending summers with family at the camp he built on Balch Lake in East Wakefield, NH whenever possible, and volunteering his time to Meals on Wheels.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lillian (Costa) Shaw. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Toni D. Shaw; daughter, Susan Vern-ey (Tom) of North Reading, MA; grandchildren Janet Pappavaselio of North Reading, MA, Lynne Verney of North Reading, MA, Brian Verney of Haverhill, MA, Kimberly Verney of North Reading MA and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by step children Larry Gray (Vera) of Orlando, Donna Sealy (Judd) of Winter Haven, Brian Hill (Christine) of Blacksburg, VA, and Colleen Riddle of Winter Haven, as well as eight step grandchildren and four step great-grand-children.
A service honoring Bob's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020