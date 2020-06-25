ROBERT JAMES "BIG ROB" TAYLOR
ROBERT JAMES 'BIG ROB'
TAYLOR, Sr., 48

POLK CITY - Robert Taylor, Sr., 48, passed 6/9/20. View: Sat. 1:30-2:00 p.m. Svc. will be at 2:00 p.m. All services at Lincoln Park Cemetery. Coney Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
