ROBERT JOHN
ACOCELLI
5/19/39 - 10/5/20
LAKELAND - A handsome man of Italian descent, born in The Bronx on May 19th, 1939, he
felt strongly that he was a country boy, though born into the city.
Passionate for the law and for learning, he studied at Mount Saint Michael Academy and later at Fordham University. During his time at Fordham Law School, he worked as a clerk for Thurgood Marshall.
No longer able to deny his call to the country, he made his way to Upstate New York where he served as a volunteer for fire rescue and an active member of the Republican Party.
A hustler at heart and a jack of all trades he also owned a restaurant and real estate office amongst other business ventures.
Ready for the next chapter, he carried his passion of real estate with him, relocated to Florida and helped to build, alongside new lifelong friends, what would become the real estate company Century Realty Funds. He sustained his care for community as an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven where he served as a eucharistic minister, taught Catechism and was a lay minister.
Family, his greatest joy in life, surrounded him
with love and support as he made his meeting
with God. His spirit was released from the weight of the human body that he had pushed to the limits in his life. With no regrets, he would often say, he did it his way. He was superman, the rock and the glue for his family and a mentor for many.
He never held a grudge and was full of grace for others. Always steadfast, 'What? Me Worry?' was often his response in moments of uncertainty.
'You have been so faithful,
So trusting and so true,
Though there were times
You did some things
You knew you shouldn't do
But you have been forgiven
And now at last you're free
So won't you come and take my hand
And share my life with me.'
He was preceded in death by his father Edmondo Pasquale Acocelli and mother Grace Elizabeth Gregg Acocelli. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Acocelli; and children Robert (Lisa), Lori (Kevin), Chris (Trish), Kathy (Kris), Shelly (Tom), Lynda (Rowan), Randy (Mariana), Angie (Mike), Jackie (Doug), Amber (Lee), Brittany; 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers Richard (Clare) Acocelli and Russell Acocelli.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Heath Funeral Chapel. Family members will attend a burial Mass on Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with interment at Rolling Hills Cemetery (for family only).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland.