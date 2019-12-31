The Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
ROBERT JOSEPH BERTRAND LAKELAND - Robert (Bob) Bertrand

LAKELAND - Robert (Bob) Bertrand, 80, passed away Monday, December 23rd at Lakeland Regional Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on January 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church 4450 Harden Blvd Lakeland, FL 33813. A funeral service will be held on January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. also at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bob's name or to The First Tee of Lakeland 1740 George Jenkins Blvd Lakeland, FL 33815 to honor his love of both church and golf.
Bob's legacy will be that he was a servant leader who loved his family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
