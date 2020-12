Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT

JOZWIAK



LAKELAND - Robert Jozwiak passed away 11/26/20. Survived by wife Sharon, daughter Joann, 2 grands. Svc. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 12/12, 11 am.



