ROBERT K.
SMITH Sr., 83
LAKELAND - Robert K. Smith Sr., 83, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away at his home on Nov. 5, 2019.
Born in South River New Jersey, where he attended high school. He was a graduate of LaSalle University with a bachelors in law. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany. He also served in the Army National Guard. He was a lifelong member of and American Legion. He was employed at Ocean County Transportation Department as director of special transportation services until retirement.
He is survived by his children, Robert K. Smith, Jr. of Cresco, Iowa, Elizabeth Smith of St Augustine, Florida, Kim Alexander of Coudersport, Pennsylvania, Heather Gruber of Cresco, Iowa, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, niece and nephews.
Services will be held at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting, New Jersey, date tba.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019