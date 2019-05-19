Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Keith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Keith Obituary
ROBERT 'Bob'
KEITH

LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' Keith passed away on Monday, May 13 at the James A Haley Veteran's Hospital in Tampa.
The son of the late Robert and Ollie Dean Keith, he was born November 2, 1944 in Mexico, Missouri, and served in the US Coast Guard.
He married Naomi 'Kitty' on March 18, 1978 giving them 41 years together.
Along with Kitty, he is survived by his stepson Jimmy (Sherry) Acevedo; and stepdaughter Rosa (Donnie) Bahr; granddaughters Stacy (Brian) Bloodworth and Gina (Rane) Bahr; and great-granddaughter Kylin Bloodworth. Many other family members also survive.
Services will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.