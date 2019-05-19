|
|
ROBERT 'Bob'
KEITH
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' Keith passed away on Monday, May 13 at the James A Haley Veteran's Hospital in Tampa.
The son of the late Robert and Ollie Dean Keith, he was born November 2, 1944 in Mexico, Missouri, and served in the US Coast Guard.
He married Naomi 'Kitty' on March 18, 1978 giving them 41 years together.
Along with Kitty, he is survived by his stepson Jimmy (Sherry) Acevedo; and stepdaughter Rosa (Donnie) Bahr; granddaughters Stacy (Brian) Bloodworth and Gina (Rane) Bahr; and great-granddaughter Kylin Bloodworth. Many other family members also survive.
Services will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2019