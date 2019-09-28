|
ROBERT
KENNETH
LASH, Jr., 57
LAKELAND - Robert Kenneth Lash Jr., 57, died on September 21, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida after fighting a long and brave battle against diabetes. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Ken was born August 26, 1962 in Norristown, PA to Janet and Robert Lash, Sr. They soon moved to Lewistown, Pa where at the early age of eight he began working for his dad painting and driving cars. Ken worked early, so after school he could enjoy sports. He brought home the little league championship for Lash Motors, and would later wrestle for Chief Logan High. He became a big fan of Phillies baseball and Eagles/Bucs football. However, Ken's greatest lifelong loves were for the Bible, singing, and history.
In 1978 the family moved to Lakeland, Florida where he worked many jobs to pay his way to Evangel Christian. Then in 1983, he got his first license to sell cars. After selling too many cars out of his home, he finally opened Lash Auto Sales on Combee Rd along with his brother Steve. After 36 years, they still sell those old cars, affectionately known today as 'classics.'
In September of 1999, Ken met and married the love of his life, Janet Lash, creating a beautiful, blended family. Ken was an active member of First Assembly, Parkview Baptist Church, and later, Grace Church of Lakeland where together with his wife, he served passionately as a singer, teacher, counselor, elder, associate and Senior Pastor. As a true shepherd, he devoted much of his heart to ministering and giving to others. In his later days, after he lost his eye sight, he enjoyed listening to and discussing books and sermons with friends, while continuing to mentor.
Mr. Lash is survived by his devoted wife of 20 years, Janet Lash, his two sisters Mildred (Ben) Mabus, Ruth (Tim) Brown, brother Steve Lash, three children Jeanette (Shawn) Camire, Barbara (Andrew) Hildreth, and Matthew Smith, along with three grandchildren Josiah, Isaiah, and Azariah, and one uncle, Dave Lash.
He was preceded in death by his half brother Alan (George) Barr.
Condolences can be made to 3349 Fiddle Leaf Way Lakeland, FL 33811.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in honor of Robert Lash to www.cupsmission.com.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019