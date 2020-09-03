ROBERT KENT
BESWICK, 87
LAKELAND - Robert Kent Beswick, 87, died on August 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Tampa on November 23, 1932 to Percy 'Red' and Hattie Beswick. He moved to Lakeland at age 2, graduated from Lakeland High School and Emory University's business school. Following college graduation, he served in the US Navy and then returned to Lakeland to run his family's dairy distribution business. Shortly afterwards he married the love of his life, Rhonda, in 1957. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and especially liked investing in people and new ideas.
He was married for 63 years to his devoted wife. They raised 5 children together. His children and grandchildren describe him as a gentleman and a man of faith who always tried to do the right thing. He was slow to anger and slow to speak. He modeled consistency, commitment and generosity to his family.
He was the longest standing member of College Heights United Methodist Church. He was there every time the doors opened and enjoyed ushering, doing church maintenance projects and serving on various committees.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda, daughter Lisa McLeod (Cliff) Lakeland; son Mark Beswick (Marti) Lakeland; daughter Julie McBride (Scott) Lakeland; daughter Cindy Winkler (Bill) Peoria, IL; and son Bryan Beswick (Anna) Arcadia, FL. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Major Cliff McLeod III, Charleston, SC; Scott McBride, Jr., Lakeland; Robert McLeod, Washington, DC; Sarah Tiggemann, Peoria, IL; Caroline Miller, Lakeland; Katherine Bambrick, Austin TX; Collins Zaban, Lakeland; Jake Winkler, Peoria, IL; Macy Schell, Atlanta, GA; Austin Beswick, Winter Haven; Maggie Beswick, Tallahassee; Will Beswick, Arcadia. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren who were his crowning joy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Myrna Beswick.
A family service will be held at College Heights United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the church.
