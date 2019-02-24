Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. GAY Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT L. GAY Sr. Obituary
ROBERT L.
GAY Sr., 92

LAKELAND - Robert L. Gay Sr., 92, born Oct. 27, 1926 - died Feb. 20,2019 due to complications from pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, daughters Linda Townsend and Pam Kells. He is survived by a sister, Joyce Dollar of Auburndale, sons Lel-and (Sonya) Gay of Plant City, Lynn (Lois) Gay of Washington, Ga. and daughter Jackie (Randy) Edwards of White Springs, Fl. 7 grand-children and 16 great grandchildren.
Mr. Gay was a carpenter, commercial fisherman and adventurer.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland on March 1st at 1:00 pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.