ROBERT L.
GAY Sr., 92
LAKELAND - Robert L. Gay Sr., 92, born Oct. 27, 1926 - died Feb. 20,2019 due to complications from pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, daughters Linda Townsend and Pam Kells. He is survived by a sister, Joyce Dollar of Auburndale, sons Lel-and (Sonya) Gay of Plant City, Lynn (Lois) Gay of Washington, Ga. and daughter Jackie (Randy) Edwards of White Springs, Fl. 7 grand-children and 16 great grandchildren.
Mr. Gay was a carpenter, commercial fisherman and adventurer.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland on March 1st at 1:00 pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019