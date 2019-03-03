|
ROBERT L. R. 'BOB' ALLEN, 83
HAINES CITY - Robert L. R. Allen, 83, passed away on Feb 18, 2019 at Heart of Florida Hospital.
He was born in Lake Placid, New York to the late Herbert and Lotta Allen. He moved to Florida in the mid 1960s. Bob proudly served in the USAF. He was a Korean Veteran.
He owned and operated Robert Allen's Plumbing Co. and retired in 2010. He was also co-owner of Rays Restaurant in Haines City. Bob loved to fish, hunt and travel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and step daughter Anita McMurtry Lawson. He is survived by his loving wife, of 43 years, Marie Allen, sons, Bobby, Ronnie, Randy (Sherry) of HC and Tom McMurtry (Kim) of Black Mt. NC; grandchildren, Brian (Glaiza), Ashley, Emilie Evans, Cole Lawson; great grandchildren, Luke and Taylor Allen of Conroy, Texas.
Interment will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019