ROBERT L.R. 'BOBBY'
ALLEN, Jr.
HAINES CITY - Robert L. R. Allen, Jr. 'Bobby' died May 17, 2019 at home following illness.
Born December 31, 1959, in Orlando to mother Jean Allen of Haines City, father Robert L.R. Allen Sr. (deceased). He is survived by daughter Ashley Allen, son Bryan Allen (Glaiza), two grandchildren: Luke and Taylor Allen, brothers Ronald Allen and Randy Allen (Sherry).
Memorial services will be held June 8th at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 100 South 8th St., corner of 8th and Oak Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church for 'Hope By Faith' that helps feed the homeless, locally.
Published in Ledger from June 1 to June 2, 2019