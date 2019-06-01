Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. R. "Bobby" Allen Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. R. "Bobby" Allen Jr. Obituary
ROBERT L.R. 'BOBBY'
ALLEN, Jr.

HAINES CITY - Robert L. R. Allen, Jr. 'Bobby' died May 17, 2019 at home following illness.
Born December 31, 1959, in Orlando to mother Jean Allen of Haines City, father Robert L.R. Allen Sr. (deceased). He is survived by daughter Ashley Allen, son Bryan Allen (Glaiza), two grandchildren: Luke and Taylor Allen, brothers Ronald Allen and Randy Allen (Sherry).
Memorial services will be held June 8th at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 100 South 8th St., corner of 8th and Oak Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church for 'Hope By Faith' that helps feed the homeless, locally.
Published in Ledger from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.