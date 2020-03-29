Home

Robert L. Schwendenman

Robert L. Schwendenman Obituary
ROBERT L.
SCHWENDENMAN

OKLAHOMA CITY - Robert L. Schwendenman was born on May 31, 1921 in Cincinnati, Ohio and passed peacefully on March 22, 2020 at age 98.
He was preceded in death by Marjorie, his wife of 65 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Brantley and Barbara (Ron) Rocke, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Bob proudly joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 to serve in WWII. Upon discharge, he went to work for Equifax, Inc. while attending night school at the University of Cincinnati where he graduated with a law degree. After 36 years with Equifax, Bob and Marge retired to Lakeland, FL where they continued to enjoy golf, bridge and church activities. Bob relocated to Oklahoma City after the death of his wife. To read the entire obituary, go to BuchananFuneralService. com.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
