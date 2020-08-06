Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
August 4, 2020
My condolences goes out to the Family! I'm a friend of Grover! I pray that God give you all strength during this difficult time! Remember Robert is smiling right now in the clouds of Glory! Look to the hills to which cometh your help for your help comes from the Lord! God bless you all!
Lamont Stanley
Friend
August 4, 2020
My Brother from another Mother. I'm truly thankful that our paths crossed. Your love for people and giving to others were remarkable. I already see you in Heaven doing your dance on the dance floor. Don't worry, I will check on mom. I'm goin
I'm thankful we were able to conversate during the last couple of months. I saw you gaining your strength and talking noise and i was feeling good. One thing i do know is that God is Sovereign and that is what give me peace. See you one day.
Grover Neal
Friend
August 1, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
