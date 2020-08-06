1/1
ROBERT L. STEVENSON
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT L.
STEVENSON, 44

ORLANDO - Robert Stevenson, 44, died 7/26/20. View: Gause FH. 5-7pm Fri., 8/7. Svc. Majestic Life Ministries, Orlando, 12 pm Sat. 8/8. Mask req'd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Majestic Life Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
August 4, 2020
My condolences goes out to the Family! I'm a friend of Grover! I pray that God give you all strength during this difficult time! Remember Robert is smiling right now in the clouds of Glory! Look to the hills to which cometh your help for your help comes from the Lord! God bless you all!
Lamont Stanley
Friend
August 4, 2020
My Brother from another Mother. I'm truly thankful that our paths crossed. Your love for people and giving to others were remarkable. I already see you in Heaven doing your dance on the dance floor. Don't worry, I will check on mom. I'm goin
I'm thankful we were able to conversate during the last couple of months. I saw you gaining your strength and talking noise and i was feeling good. One thing i do know is that God is Sovereign and that is what give me peace. See you one day.
Grover Neal
Friend
August 1, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved